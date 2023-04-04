Uniqlo set to open the door of its first highway store in India

Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Sanya Arora
The Japanese clothing store Uniqlo located at Dhillon Plaza in Zirakpur will open for public on 6 April

New Delhi: Japanese retailer Uniqlo recently announced the opening of its first highway store in India. The store will be located at Dhillon Plaza in Zirakpur, Punjab and the official launch date is 6 April 2023, a company official announced on social media. This will be a standalone store located alongside a highway.

“Uniqlo first highway concept store coming. 10th store opening in India. Store opening on 6th April, Dhillon Plaza, Zirakpur,” said Ankit Behl, lead buying, merchandising and planning, Uniqlo India in a LinkedIn post.

The Uniqlo official also shared a picture with his post that read, “From Tokyo to Zirakpur.”

The 10,965 sq. ft store will serve as a shopping destination for customers travelling on the route that connects Chandigarh to Delhi, and other regions of Punjab, IndiaRetailing had reported in February. Read more about it here. This is the brand’s 10th brick-and-mortar store in India.

To celebrate the launch of the store, the brand will offer special offers at the store as well as its app.

The highway format has played a crucial role in the brand’s growth in Japan as well as other places like Taiwan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

