Tech icon of the week: Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, Caratlane – A Tanishq Partnership

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, co-founder and chief technology officer, Caratlane – A Tanishq Partnership this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Gurukeerthi Gurunathan

He is an accomplished internet technology veteran and business leader with more than 18 years of experience in the digital space. Prior to CaratLane, Guru was managing engineering teams in Yahoo! Bangalore, responsible for delivering web applications for the US and European markets. And prior to Yahoo! he was working at Healthline, a startup in San Francisco. At CaratLane, Guru is responsible for developing all the technology touch points across CaratLane in it’s B2B and B2C line of business. As an additional responsibility in the past, he was also leading the online business of Titan Eyeplus, HR function of CaratLane and Supply chain operations team of CaratLane. Outside of work, Guru either spends time with his family or escapes to spiritual sojourns and social service on weekends across Tamil Nadu.