Tech icon of the week: Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, Caratlane – A Tanishq Partnership

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, co-founder and chief technology officer, Caratlane – A Tanishq Partnership this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Gurukeerthi Gurunathan
He is an accomplished internet technology veteran and business leader with more than 18 years of experience in the digital space. Prior to CaratLane, Guru was managing engineering teams in Yahoo! Bangalore, responsible for delivering web applications for the US and European markets. And prior to Yahoo! he was working at Healthline, a startup in San Francisco. At CaratLane, Guru is responsible for developing all the technology touch points across CaratLane in it’s B2B and B2C line of business. As an additional responsibility in the past, he was also leading the online business of Titan Eyeplus, HR function of CaratLane and Supply chain operations team of CaratLane. Outside of work, Guru either spends time with his family or escapes to spiritual sojourns and social service on weekends across Tamil Nadu.
Roles & Responsibilities
– Handling all the technology touch points
– Operations process and implementation
Career History & Experience
– CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership
Co-founder, CTO Apr 2012 – present
– Yahoo
Senior Engineering Manager Aug 2006 – Apr 2012
– Healthline Networks Inc
Software Engineer Nov 2001 – Jul 2006
– Third Pillar Systems
Software Consultant Sep 2004 – Jun 2005
– United Infotech UK Ltd
Software Consultant May 2001 – Oct 2001
– Karna Global Technologies
Associate Solution Consultant Dec 1999 – Apr 2001
Education
– Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
PGSEM ( PGPEM) Strategy, Marketing
Finance 2008-2011
– University of Madras
BE, Computer Science
1995-1999
– Vanavani Higher Secondary School
Computer Science
1993-1995
– Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary School
1993
Aspiration to Fulfill
A retail businessman, someday
Game Changing Retail Technologies
– AR/VR
– Blockchain
Skills
– Agile methodologies
– Product management
– Technical leadership
– Team management
– Strategy building
– Leadership
Bigger plans on horizon
Being part of an NGO serving people in old age is definitely in my mind. Whether I start it or join someone should be guided by my Guru.
Tech mantra for life
– Social service
– Meditation
– Spending time with family
This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.