The evolution of kids’ luxury clothing in India

How kidswear in India has evolved from functional to fashionable and opulent

By Swati Saraf

The luxury kidswear market is growing at a promising rate and it has the potential to claim a major share of the retail fashion industry. As per Fortune Business Insights, the global kids’ apparel market is poised to reach USD 296.85 billion by 2029, projecting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2029. Statista estimates the luxury fashion segment in India to grow annually by 1.67% between 2022-2027.

The sheer confidence with which the present-age kids are donning the latest fashion is contributing to the growth of the market. This integration of opulence into kidswear can be attributed to the robust internet penetration that is leading to a change in consumer behavior. There was a time when kidswear was thought of as purely functional with not much variety in terms of styles or fashion. It was majorly an unorganized retail market with limited options. India boasts of one of the world’s largest populations of kids and this has opened several opportunities that were hitherto untapped. Realizing the huge potential of the Indian market, international luxury brands are making inroads into the country bringing the latest fashion to Indian consumers.

Millennial parents too have been instrumental in giving the desired boost to the segment. Today’s parents are fashion-oriented and seek the same level of fashion and fineness for their children as they seek for themselves. Having an active presence across social media platforms has helped them stay updated with the latest fashion trends across the globe. Considering the exposure and awareness created through digital media, parents these days are quite brand conscious and strive to give the best to their children.

Where consumer preference was shaping the industry, the coming of e-commerce riding the digital wave further gave the desired impetus to the growth of the industry. It elevated the entire shopping experience for parents who turned to online shopping for a seamless experience. The rising popularity of e-commerce amongst parents attracted the attention of leading international luxury brands to the Indian market. Before e-commerce, luxury clothing brands were known only to a handful, but the growing popularity of online shopping aided in expanding the visibility of luxury brands to a much wider audience.

Today, the trend of going for luxury kids’ products is not just limited to metropolitan cities but is also gaining popularity in tier 2 and 3 cities. Considering the population beyond metro cities is also becoming active on social media, it is escalating the penetration of luxury kidswear brands in tier 2 and 3 markets. Branded kids’ products are gaining a lot of traction in cities such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur. Not only this, but a lot of interest in luxury fashion brands is also witnessed in the cities of Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The luxury kidswear market has come a long way but there are still a lot of opportunities to be explored. Discerning the growing needs of kids, brands are diversifying their offerings to cater to their end-to-end requirements. Moreover, the luxury segment is no longer limited to the apparel market but it is bringing about the confluence of a wide range of products entailing accessories, utility commodities, shoes, jewelry, furniture, etc. Going ahead, there is a lot of scope for expansion and it will be interesting to see how the industry will innovate to give the best to its customers.

Brands are now gearing up for the upcoming spring/ summer season. They find it to be a favourable period for their sales as the spring-summer season is there to stay for a prolonged period as compared to the autumn-winter that lasted a short time. Moreover, the cost of the autumn-winter collection is on the lofty side as opposed to t-shirts and jeans preferable in summers. Observing the purchasing trends, it has come to light that customers flock to high-end renowned brands such as Medusa, Versace, Moschino, and many more for summer shopping.

Swati Saraf is president of Les Petits, a kids luxury fashion brand.