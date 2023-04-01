Mad over Donuts enters Ahmedabad

The dessert brand Mad Over Donuts’ latest outlet has the brand’s signature bright interiors and is spread across 193 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant (QSR) Mad Over Donuts opened its first outlet in Ahmedabad at Palladium mall recently. The dessert brand’s latest outlet has the brand’s signature bright interiors and is spread across 193 sq. ft., the brand said in a press release

“We are deeply passionate about bringing high-quality products to our customers and hope to see a lot of families, students and groups of friends visit the Ahmedabad outlet to indulge in the wide array of treats and beverages,” said Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director and chief executive officer, Mad Over Donuts.

The outlet offers a range of 100% eggless hand-crafted doughnuts in a variety of flavours including mocha truffle, chocolate therapy, choco bomb, salted caramel and chocolate chip among others. It also offers a variety of beverages including cold coffee and hot chocolate, the release added.

Mad Over Donuts has over 100 stores across five cities and further plans to expand into tier 2 and tier 3 cities this year.

The QSR dessert brand was founded in 2008 in Singapore after over a year of R&D trials by a group of bakers. It currently has over 50 stores in India and plans to grow to 200 stores in the next five years, said the brand on its LinkedIn profile.