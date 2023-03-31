D2CD2C BuzzLatest News

Modicare Ltd. witnesses exponential sales in Karnataka

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The sales growth is driven by the company’s 10-lakh strong consultant base in the state and expansion of distribution points

Bengaluru: Direct selling-company Modicare Ltd. witnessed exponential growth in sales across Karnataka over the past year, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. The sales growth is driven by the company’s 10-lakh strong consultant base in the state, the release added.

The brand has also stepped up its presence in the state by expanding to 2000 distribution points. The cities like Shimoga, Chitradurga and Devangere are the highest contributors to the state’s revenue and have the highest number of women consultants in the state, release added.

In February 2023 Gujarat emerged as one of the top 10 performing states in the country for the D2C firm Modicare Ltd. The brand witnessed a growth of 35% in sales over the past year in Gujarat. Read more about it here.

Launched in 1996, Modicare Ltd. has a portfolio of more than 365 products and over 750 SKUs across 14 categories including nutrition, health, wellness, personal care, food and beverages, agriculture, technology, home care and skin care. Today the brand has over 53 lakhs consultant.

The company operates 14,000 distribution points and 55 Modicare centres across the country.

Previous articleAsus India launches Select, an exclusive store for refurbished PCs
Next articleBakery chain Monginis to harness the power of ONDC with the help of nStore

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bakery chain Monginis to harness the power of ONDC with the help of nStore

With the help of the retail management platform nStore, Monginis will be able to leverage its omnichannel capabilities through...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.