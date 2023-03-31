EazyDiner raises Rs 40 crore in a funding round

The EazyDiner platform will use the funds to accelerate its growth and expand its reach across India and the Middle East

New Delhi: Dine-in table reservation and food discovery platform EazyDiner has raised Rs 40 crore in a funding round led by DMI Alternative Investment Fund – The Sparkle Fund, the company announced in a release. The company plans to use the money to fund its expansion plans.

The platform currently operates in over 30 cities and, by the end of the year, aims to enable instant restaurant reservations and payment across 100 cities.

“This round will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our reach across India and the Middle East,” said Kapil Chopra, founder, EazyDiner.

EazyDiner claims to be among the few companies in India to offer employee stock options (ESOs). This current funding round has propelled the team, right from the CEO to the office upkeep and maintenance staff to significant financial ownership in the business, the release added.

“With the latest funding round, EazyDiner is well-positioned to grow exponentially and add new features to make it even more rewarding for consumers and restaurant partners to encourage eating out at great restaurants,” Chopra added.

Speaking about its association with the platform, Shivashish Chatterjee, co-founder, DMI Finance said, “We are excited to partner with the EazyDiner team as they scale their business pan India and internationally. The Sparkle Fund is always on the lookout for companies that have a vision to innovate in the financial services ecosystem and with EazyDiner, the future of eating out looks promising.”

EazyDiner can be accessed and used at over 12000 restaurants in India and Dubai. It has also partnered with 15 banks, offering savings of close to 40% to 50% on every meal to its customers, the release added.

The platform is backed by various investors including DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, Beenext, and Denlow Investment Trust.

EazyDiner was founded in 2015 by Kapil Chopra along with a team of restaurateurs and hoteliers. It is among the few consumer internet companies in India which are profitable, claimed the company in the release. It has over 3 million users and has grown five times in terms of diners and over 18 times in terms of payments of restaurant bills on the app in 2022, the release added.