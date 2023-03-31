Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Da Milano opens outlet in Ahmedabad

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
34
0
Da Milano store in Dubai
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Situated at Phoenix Palladium mall, it is the third Da Milano outlet in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Da Milano, luxury leather accessories brand, recently opened its new outlet at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat the company announced on its official social media handle. This will be the brand’s third store in the city.

Founded in 1989, Da Milano sells 45 categories, from handbags to computer bags, small leather goods to corporate essentials for both men and women with a lifetime warranty. Lately, it has been expanding fast and has over 80 stores in the country.

The brand is expanding its forefront internationally with six stores in UAE – five in Dubai and one in Sharjah, one store in Bahrain–one in Nepal, and many more as per Sahil Malik, managing director, Da Milano. By the end of 2023, the brand aims to extend its footprints to the South East Asian market including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and further parts of the UK, added Malik.

The Phoenix Palladium leading Mall by retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML) is spread across 750,000 sq. ft. It is home to top brands including Vero Moda, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Jack & Jones, Wow Momo, Only, Taco Bell and Ralph Lauren Fragrances, among others.

Previous articleMenswear brand Manyavar opens store in Bengaluru
Next articleIndia unveils Foreign Trade Policy 2023, eyes USD 2 trillion exports by 2030

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bootstrapped Startup Etchcraft Emporium to increase its offline presence in key markets

Etchcraft Emporium is set to open its next store in DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram in the coming month Mumbai: Bootstrapped, premium...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.