Da Milano opens outlet in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Da Milano, luxury leather accessories brand, recently opened its new outlet at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat the company announced on its official social media handle. This will be the brand’s third store in the city.

Founded in 1989, Da Milano sells 45 categories, from handbags to computer bags, small leather goods to corporate essentials for both men and women with a lifetime warranty. Lately, it has been expanding fast and has over 80 stores in the country.

The brand is expanding its forefront internationally with six stores in UAE – five in Dubai and one in Sharjah, one store in Bahrain–one in Nepal, and many more as per Sahil Malik, managing director, Da Milano. By the end of 2023, the brand aims to extend its footprints to the South East Asian market including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and further parts of the UK, added Malik.

The Phoenix Palladium leading Mall by retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML) is spread across 750,000 sq. ft. It is home to top brands including Vero Moda, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Jack & Jones, Wow Momo, Only, Taco Bell and Ralph Lauren Fragrances, among others.