Bakery chain Monginis to harness the power of ONDC with the help of nStore

With the help of the retail management platform nStore, Monginis will be able to leverage its omnichannel capabilities through ONDC



Bengaluru: Mumbai-based pastry and bakery chain Monginis has partnered with digital platform nStore Technologies across ONDC (open network for digital commerce) communities, announced the companies in a joint press release on Friday.

The partnership will help Monginis stores to create offers, run promotions and fulfil orders at a hyperlocal by leveraging its omnichannel presence.

“We are happy to partner with nStore, which has built a simple platform to engage with the communities. The power of this platform is to identify each store as a fulfilment unit, which is quite critical for success, as the product is perishable and freshness is essential while delivering,” said Ayyappan Swamy, national head of marketing and franchise operations at Monginis.

“This will also help us make our franchisee partners discoverable on the ONDC network,” he added.

The stores will also have the opportunity to present catalogues at a hyperlocal level and help customers order online using a QR code without downloading any application. As ONDC gathers momentum, it will allow Monginis to increase the size of its sales and marketing channels, release added.

“The simplicity of nLincs platform from nStore, coupled with the power of the ONDC network, gives brands and stores numerous possibilities to connect with consumers at a hyperlocal level at cheaper costs,” said Pradeep Sampath, chief executive officer of nStore.

nStore Technologies is a SaaS-based integrated digital OUO (online union offline) platform targeted at the unorganized retail segments in India. The company operates with a community commerce model consisting of three communities: micro-communities, multilateral communities (ONDC), and moving communities.

Monginis is an Indian multinational pastry and bakery chain founded in 1956 by Hussein Khorakiwala. In 1971, the company adopted the franchise model of business. Today Monginis has over 1,000 outlets.