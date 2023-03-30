Meesho becomes India’s fastest e-commerce platform to cross 1 million sellers

More than 80% of Meesho’s 1.1 million sellers are new to e-commerce and selling online for the first time

Mumbai: Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, recently crossed the milestone of 1.1 million sellers on its platform with more than 600,000 small businesses signing up last year, the company announced in a release. Meesho has achieved this milestone in just eight years of its inception, making it India’s fastest e-commerce company to reach the mark, the release added.

In addition, more than 80% of these 1.1 million sellers are new to e-commerce and nearly 50% of these sellers come from Tier 2+ regions and deep corners of the country like Pulwama in Kashmir, Una in Himachal Pradesh, Nagamangala in Karnataka, Jowai in Meghalaya and Mount Abu in Rajasthan, the company said.

“In line with the government’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Meesho has built a robust platform to help small businesses grow and succeed online. Driven by our industry-first initiatives such as zero commission, an increasing number of MSMEs have chosen to partner with us. Meesho doesn’t segregate sellers on the basis of tiers, nor does it have private labels or an inventory-led play,” said Utkrishta Kumar, chief experience officer, business, Meesho.

In 2022, Meesho recorded 140 million annual transacting users on its platform.

“In our first year, we recorded a turnover of Rs 50 lakh, and since then our business has grown almost 100x in the last 4 years. This growth has not only turned our fortunes but also immensely helped the people associated with us,” said Manish Khandelwal, owner of apparel brand Sevanti speaking about his experience on the platform.

The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from over 30 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.