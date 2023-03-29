Pantaloons on an expansion spree, opens four outlets in 2 weeks

The clothing department store Pantaloons opened its latest outlets at Aerohub in Chennai and at VIP Road in Surat in Gujarat

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group-owned department store chain Pantaloons opened two stores this week, one at VIP Road at Surat in Gujarat and one at Aerohub in Chennai, as per social media posts by company officials. Last week, the brand opened two outlets, one at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu and one at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The news about the Surat store was announced by Rohan Pawar, Technical Manager in central procurement cell, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and the one about the Aerohub store was announced by Rajdeep Sarkar, general manager for South at Pantaloons.

“Launch of our Pantaloons store in VIP Road Surat # Gujarat # Many more to come,” wrote Pawar in his LinkedIn post on March 27, 2023.

“Team Pantaloons welcome you all at Aerohub, Chennai,” wrote Sarkar in his LinkedIn post on March 25, 2023.

Pantaloons is a unit of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) and it was acquired by the Mumbai conglomerate from Kishore Biyani-run Future Group in May 2015.

The ABRL-owned department store chain offers over 100 licensed and international brands at its outlets including its exclusive in-house brands for men, women and kids.

Pantaloons operates over 344 stores across more than 170 towns and cities in India.

ABFRL has a strong network of 3,212 brand stores across the country. It is present across 31,000 multi-brand outlets and over 6,800 points of sales in department stores across India as per the company website. It has a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, The Collective, Simon Carter, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry.