Somany Ceramics launches its first Duragres Lounge in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Somany ceramics expands its roots by opening up its first Durages Lounge  in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to showcase their new GVT tile collection. 

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics limited a company that specializes in ceramics and allied products has launched its first Duragres Lounge in Uttar Pradesh. The store has an area of 2439 sq ft. showcasing their latest tile collection. The store was inaugurated by Sujit Kumar Mohanty the vice president of Somany Ceramics Ltd. According to Somany Ceramics GVT tiles are future of ceramic industry. Through the new lounge the company is trying to provide an exclusive purchasing experience regards to their new GVT tiles collection. During the occasion Sujit Kumar Mohanty “the store will provide trendy collection with an unbeatable price and they will help their customers to turn their dream home to reality”. Somany Ceramics Limited has a pan india presence and also exports to 55 countries across 6 continents and it also hasaccess to a capacity of about 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through 2 own plants, 7 subsidiary/ associate plants and outsourcing tie-ups.

