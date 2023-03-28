Flash.co launches first-of-its-kind shopping email id – @flash.co

The company has also onboarded over 40 brands as shopping partners

Bengaluru: E-commerce startup Flash.co has introduced first-of-its-kind shopping email id – [email protected], to enhance the online shopping experience of consumers, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

Flash has also onboarded over 40 brands as shopping partners to offer rewards, cashback, and flat discounts across multiple categories including fashion, lifestyle, consumer-tech and D2C (direct to consumer). The company’s new shopping partners include PharmEasy, MyGlamm, Furlenco, Ixigo, Sleepy Owl, HealthifyMe, Bombay Shaving Company, Wow Skin Science, and Melorra.

“We are super excited to unveil @flash.co – a unique shopping email id made exclusively for power shoppers. It is a category defining product, which we believe is an apt enabler for the e-commerce ecosystem at this juncture. Our shopping identity solves for insights, tracking, clutter and rewards through the form of an email id. The product is designed towards making an regular inbox invisible and helping users to see only their purchases and related information in the form of smart widgets,” said Ranjith Boyanapalli, chief executive officer of Flash.

Users can download the Flash app to create their @flash.co email id and update to the email id across apps or create a new account and start shopping. Consumers get to track all orders in the app with promotional spam protection.

“We are looking forward to Flash launching soon. We see immense potential in our partnership – driving win-win value creation for our customers and for us,” said Bhavesh Singhal, chief growth officer of MyGlamm.

Flash was founded by Ranjith Boyanapalli, former senior vice president of Flipkart in 2022. With the Indian e-commerce market estimated to increase three fold to 600-650 million by 2030, Flash aims to tap on the underlying potential to elevate the quality of life of online shoppers across the world, release added.