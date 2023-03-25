Pantaloons opens outlets in Kumbakonam and Jabalpur

Pantaloons operates over 344 stores across more than 170 towns and cities in India

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group-owned department store chain Pantaloons opened two stores this week, one at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu and one at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, as per social media posts by company officials. The Jabalpur outlet is its 15th store in Madhya Pradesh.

The news about the Kumbakonam store was announced by Rajdeep Sarkar, general manager for South at Pantaloons and the one about the Jabalpur store was announced by Deputy Manager, Area visual merchandiser – Pantaloons, in separate posts on their LinkedIn profiles.

“We are now at the Temple Town. Pantaloons welcome you all to experience all new fashion at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu,” wrote Sarkar in his LinkedIn post.

Pantaloons is a unit of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) and it was acquired by the Mumbai conglomerate from Kishore Biyani-run Future Group in May 2015.

The ABRL-owned department store chain offers over 100 licensed and international brands at its outlets including its exclusive in-house brands for men, women and kids.

Pantaloons operates over 344 stores across more than 170 towns and cities in India.

ABFRL has a strong network of 3,212 brand stores across the country. It is present across 31,000 multi-brand outlets and over 6,800 points of sales in department stores across India as per the company website. It has a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, The Collective, Simon Carter, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry.