U.S. Polo Assn. opens store in Thiruvananthapuram

The new U.S. Polo Assn. store is spread across 1,700 sq. ft. and is located at Vellayambalam

Bengaluru: Casualwear brand U.S. Polo Assn. has launched its new store in Thiruvananthapuram, the company announced in a release on Friday. The store is spread across 1,700 sq. ft. and is located at Vellayambalam.

“The U.S. Polo Assn. brand store at Vellayambalam carries the entire might of our product offerings: sportswear, Denim & Co., footwear and innerwear. This new store is yet another step forward in our growth plan to emerge as the ultimate destination for premium, relaxed casualwear,” said Amitabh Suri, chief executive officer of U.S. Polo Assn., Arvind Fashions Ltd.

The store at Vellayambalam features the rebranded identity of U.S. Polo Assn. The new retail identity has been previously showcased in the brand’s stores at Lulu Mall (Lucknow and Bengaluru) and Express Avenue (Chennai), the release added.

The brand entered India in early 2007 and is licensed in the country by Arvind Fashions Ltd. Apart from US Polo Assn., Arvind Fashions has introduced international brands such as Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine, and Sephora in India.

Founded in 1890, U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), a non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States. The company operates over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. stand-alone stores across more than 190 countries worldwide.