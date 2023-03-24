Latest NewsRetailShoes & Accessories

Tanishq strengthens retail network with 50th store in TN

PTI
By PTI
28
0
Source: https://www.tanishq.co.in/
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Tanishq’s latest store is spread across 6,800 sq. ft and is offering a wide range of signature Tanishq designs

Chennai: Noted jewellery brand Tanishq of diversified conglomerate Tata Group inaugurated its 50th outlet in the State, strengthening its retail footprint in the country, the company said on Thursday.

Spread across 6,800 sq ft, the large format store in Hosur offers a wide range of signature Tanishq designs across gold, diamond among others.

“With our first jewellery manufacturing unit at Hosur and first ever Tanishq store in Chennai, we are pleased to announce the launch of our 50th store in the region today,” Tanishq regional business manager-South, Narasimhan YL said.

“Tamil Nadu and its people have always been a part of Tanishq’s rich legacy, the warmth and love the brand has received over the years has enabled us in achieving this retail milestone. As we open the doors to this grand store, we aim to celebrate Tanishq’s passion for quality, craftsmanship and timeless beauty..” he said.

Titan Company Ltd chief executive officer, jewellery division, Ajoy Chawla along with chief manufacturing officer (jewellery division) Sanjay Ranawade inaugurated the new store today.

The outlet has special zones to serve various customers having over 5,000 designs in gold and diamond jewellery.

Tanishq retail chain currently has over 400 exclusive boutique in more than 240 cities, the company said.

Previous articleOver 41,000 sub-standard toys seized after mandatory quality certification
Next articleFRL Insolvency: Creditors invite fresh bids, divide assets into 5 clusters as it fails to attract any bids so far

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FashionIndiaretailing Bureau -

U.S. Polo Assn. opens store in Thiruvananthapuram

The new U.S. Polo Assn. store is spread across 1,700 sq. ft. and is located at Vellayambalam Bengaluru: Casualwear brand U.S. Polo Assn....

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.