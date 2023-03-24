Tanishq strengthens retail network with 50th store in TN

Tanishq’s latest store is spread across 6,800 sq. ft and is offering a wide range of signature Tanishq designs

Chennai: Noted jewellery brand Tanishq of diversified conglomerate Tata Group inaugurated its 50th outlet in the State, strengthening its retail footprint in the country, the company said on Thursday.

Spread across 6,800 sq ft, the large format store in Hosur offers a wide range of signature Tanishq designs across gold, diamond among others.

“With our first jewellery manufacturing unit at Hosur and first ever Tanishq store in Chennai, we are pleased to announce the launch of our 50th store in the region today,” Tanishq regional business manager-South, Narasimhan YL said.

“Tamil Nadu and its people have always been a part of Tanishq’s rich legacy, the warmth and love the brand has received over the years has enabled us in achieving this retail milestone. As we open the doors to this grand store, we aim to celebrate Tanishq’s passion for quality, craftsmanship and timeless beauty..” he said.

Titan Company Ltd chief executive officer, jewellery division, Ajoy Chawla along with chief manufacturing officer (jewellery division) Sanjay Ranawade inaugurated the new store today.

The outlet has special zones to serve various customers having over 5,000 designs in gold and diamond jewellery.

Tanishq retail chain currently has over 400 exclusive boutique in more than 240 cities, the company said.