Flipkart launches exchange programme for used air conditioners

The limited-period programme enables customers to exchange their used air conditioners irrespective of where they were purchased

Bengaluru: Walmart-backed e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched an exchange programme for used air conditioners on its platform, the company announced in a release on Wednesday. With the offer, which the e-commerce retailer is offering for a ‘limited period’ customers will be able to exchange their used air conditioners irrespective of where they were purchased. The programme will be rolled out across Flipkart’s serviceable pin codes in the country.

When contacted, the company declined to specify dates for the beginning and end of the offer saying that it will run for a ‘limited period’.

The initiative is in line with Flipkart Group’s continuous effort to contribute towards a circular economy while offering the best value to customers and giving an opportunity for sellers to boost their business, the release added.

 “Over the years, there has been an ever-growing market for re-selling air conditioners which is highly unorganized and difficult to navigate. Through the AC exchange programme on Flipkart, we aim to simplify this process and address nuanced pain points such as the uninstallation of old air conditioners to offer an end-to-end solution that combines the best value for the product, convenience, and discoverability,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president of Flipkart.

The growing usage of air conditioners in the country is leading to a high generation of scrap. Furthermore, imprudent disposal of old AC generates waste that leads to the contamination of soil, water and air.

“At Flipkart Group, it is our continuous endeavour to bring innovative tech-enabled solutions and enable reusability and responsible recycling which are indispensable in creating a sustainable economy,” added Menon.

Through the exchange programme, the brand aims to encourage customers to upgrade to the new BEE (bureau of energy efficiency) 2022-rated air conditioners which are 25% more energy efficient compared to air conditioners bought five years back. “This will help in reducing the running cost and therefore result in higher savings for customers,” said the release.

Launched in 2007, The Flipkart Group owns and operates Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. Today, the e-commerce marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80 categories with over 11 lakh sellers on the platform.

