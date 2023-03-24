Amazon Business to roll out deals for MSMEs

Business customers will get 10% extra cashback across business-relevant categories, while first-time customers will get up to 25% cashback

New Delhi: Amazon Business has announced hosting an end-of-financial-year sale for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on its website. The sale will be held from 24 – 31 March 2023 and will include offers such as incremental cashback and discounts on laptops (up to 30%), appliances, home improvement, electronic products, ACs (up to 40%), accessories and office products.

During the offer period, business customers will get 10% extra cashback across business-relevant categories, while first-time customers will get up to 25% cashback.

MSMEs are also being extended other offers such as multi-user accounts, pay later, bill to ship to and approvals to make business purchases more efficient.

With this event, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 16 crore GST-enabled products at discounted prices.

Launched in 2017, Amazon Business helps businesses to meet their procurement needs while offering technology-led procurement solutions.