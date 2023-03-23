Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Supertails.com launches baked dry food for dogs

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Supertails.com Co-founders (L-R, Vineet Khanna, Varun Sadana & Aman Tekriwal)
The pet food will be sold under the brand name Henlo and will be available on the website of Supertails.com 

New Delhi: D2C petcare brand Supertails.com launched baked dry food for dogs under its brand Henlo. The brand’s new product is available at Supertails.com.

“Through Henlo, our mission is to hunt for ways to make nutrition so effective that our pets live their happiest, healthiest, and longest lives,” said Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, co-founders, Supertails.com.

Pet food is the biggest component of the pet care industry and India has only 7% penetration in the category as against 80% in the west. The manufacturing is expected to expand 40X in the next two years creating multiple opportunities for people around the units and contributing positively to the government’s Make in India initiative, the brand said in a release.

Henlo launched its first product, Nutritional topper, last year in May. The brand claimed that the product was consumed by over 10,000 dogs within three months of its launch.

The brand further added that its current ARR is close to Rs 20 million with a projected estimation of Rs 240 million by March 2024.

Supertails.com was founded in June 2021 and is headquartered in Bengaluru. The brand’s platform offers pet supplies, online vet consultations, and online behavioural training for first time pet owners.

