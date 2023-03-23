Spencer’s Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO and MD

Singh’s appointment follows the resignation of former chief executive officer and managing director Devendra Chawla

Bengaluru: Multi-format retailer Spencer’s Retail has appointed Anuj Singh as the new chief executive officer, barely months after Devendra Chawla quit the company.

Singh will serve a three-year term in his role, the company said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Anuj Singh brings with him over two and a half decades of leadership experience across leading organisations in India, the Middle East and Europe,” the company’s LinkedIn post said. “We are excited to have Anuj join our team as we continue to grow and evolve as a company.”

Singh’s appointment follows the resignation of former chief executive officer and managing director Devendra Chawla, who left the company in January 2023.

“Happy to announce that I commenced a new role at Spencer’s Retail as the new managing director and chief executive officer. Looking forward to working with all the leaders, associates, partners and stakeholders in strengthening this pioneering retail business,” Singh said in his own LinkedIn post.

Singh has worked across sales and marketing sectors in diverse industries like paints, tobacco and tea. He then spent more than a decade in the beverages and food services industry. Prior to joining Spencers Retail, he served in leadership positions at General Mills India, Walmart and Nestlé Professional.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Spencer’s Retail is an Indian chain of retail stores and a part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. The retailer operates across categories including food, personal care, fashion, home essentials, electrical and electronics. Today, Spencer’s runs 158 stores, including 48 hyper stores across 35 cities in India.