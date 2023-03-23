Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Skincare brand Akihi raises Rs 1 crore in series A funding

Akihi will use the funds to expand its product line by launching sunscreen and face masks and increase its online presence

New Delhi: Homegrown vegan skincare brand Akihi raised Rs 1 crore in its series A funding round. The funding round was led by Virender Sharma and Devendra Dagar.

“We are thrilled to have secured this investment, which will allow us to bring our vision to life,” said Tulsi Gosai, co-founder, Akihi.

Speaking about the funding, Savita Sharma, co-founder, Akihi said, “We are confident that this investment will help us to achieve our goals and make a real difference in the skincare industry”.

The vegan skincare brand plans to use the funds to expand its product line by launching sunscreen and face masks among other products and increase its online presence.

“We are excited to partner with Akihi and support their mission to make natural skincare accessible to all… we believe that they have the potential to disrupt the skincare industry,” said the investors.
The brand offers a variety of products in different segments including face care, body care and lip care. It also offers candles.

Akihi’s products are available on its website and Amazon. The brand plans to expand its distribution channels in the coming months to reach more customers.

Akihi was founded earlier this year by two women entrepreneurs.

