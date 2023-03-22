Delhi HC upholding quality control order on toys to boost manufacturing, import of non-toxic toys

The QCO (quality control order) has been issued to ensure that the consumers who are children only below the age of 14 years are not exposed to sub-standard goods/ goods containing toxic material/toys containing toxic material

New Delhi: The recent order of the Delhi High Court upholding the quality control order on toys will help promote domestic manufacturing and import of safe and non-toxic toys for children below 14 years old, a government official said.

The Delhi High Court in a ruling last month dismissed a PIL (public interest litigation) challenging the quality control order (QCO) brought out by the commerce and industry ministry in February 2020.

In order to ensure that sub-standard toys with toxic substances are not sold in the market, Toys Quality Control Order (QCO), 2020 came into the effect on January 1, 2021. It was issued in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

It has made it mandatory for the domestic toys manufacturer as well as foreign toys manufacturers, who wish to export toys to India, to obtain a registration certificate under the BIS Act, 2016 and the regulations, 2018.

The QCO has been issued to ensure that the consumers who are children only below the age of 14 years are not exposed to sub-standard goods/ goods containing toxic material/toys containing toxic material.

The official added that the order has been issued in public interest as large number of toys were found to have toxic material, and they were subject to various tests by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

“There are several advantages and positive impact of the landmark judgement of the Delhi High Court on the Toys QCO,” the official said, adding the court opined that the present PILs were filed at the behest of traders and manufacturers of toys, who wanted to avoid compliance with the order.

The order motivates manufacturing of quality toys in India and propagates to develop manufacturing eco-system of quality toys in India.

Besides, it stops import of sub-standard and cheap products of toys and gives strong signal to foreign manufacturers that exports of such products is not possible.

The PIL was filed by Forever Toy Traders’ Association.