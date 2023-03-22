CDITLatest News

Arzooo launches its consumer durables brand NU

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Khushnud Khan, chief executive officer of NU
The NU product range comprises smart LED TVs, washing machines and air conditioners, and will be available pan India across 18,000 pin codes

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Arzooo has launched its consumer durable brand NU, the company announced in a release on Wednesday. The company is planning an omnichannel approach to introduce NU to consumers. The NU product range comprises smart LED TVs, washing machines and air conditioners, and will be available pan India across 18,000 pin codes.

“NU is a unique premium brand that is committed to the needs of the evolving consumer landscape in India. NU’s outreach strategy plans to engage customers at various touch points, both offline and online, in their product experience,” said Khushnud Khan, chief executive officer of Arzooo.

The brand has set up 450 service centres to provide after-sales support in over 400 cities.

Driven by rising incomes and a young population, the consumer durables category in India is valued at $33 billion and is growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of more than 10%. The huge potential and increasing digital adoption have opened opportunities for omnichannel brands that can establish a foothold beyond tier-1 cities, the release added.

Bengaluru-based retail tech platform Arzooo was founded in 2018 and the company has acquired 50,000 partner stores so far.

