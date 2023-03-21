Snapdeal goes live on ONDC, starts receiving orders

The initial orders are from non-metros like Ajmer, Gurdaspur, Aligarh, Indore, Kakinada and Amravati

New Delhi: E-commerce marketplace Snapdealhas gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform with three key categories, the company announced in a release. The categories included home, fashion, and beauty & personal care.

The platform has even started receiving orders through ONDC. The initial orders via ONDC have flown in from cities like Ajmer, Gurdaspur, Aligarh, Indore, Kakinada, and Amravati among others, said the release.

This is not surprising as more than 86% of buyers on Snapdeal are from outside metro cities. The platform has been specifically focused on the value segment with more than 95% of products sold on it being priced at ₹ 1000. This collaboration with ONDC goes in line with Snapdeal’s focus on connecting small & medium sellers with a large and growing online market.

“As we go live on ONDC, we would like to reiterate our belief that enabling India’s existing retail players, especially MSMEs, to embrace the online opportunity is the best way for India to reap the digital dividend for the largest section of society,” said Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO – Snapdeal Market Place.

“We would also like to acknowledge the prompt and extensive support from the ONDC team and look forward to deepening this partnership to serve India’s mega cohort of value-savvy buyers,” Chakrawarti added.

“We’re excited to have Snapdeal join the ONDC network with its repertoire of merchants from across the country with a special focus on MSME among others. This is in line with that inclusive agenda of ONDC providing equal opportunities for big and small enterprises.”, Said T. Koshy, CEO, of ONDC