Furniture brand WoodenStreet opens first experience store in Surat

Spread across 3,000 sq. ft., the store is located at the Luxuria Business Hub at an investment of around Rs 3 to 5 crore

Mumbai: Omnichannel furniture brand WoodenStreet opened its first experience store in Surat, Gujarat. Spread across 3,000 sq. ft., the store is located at one of the prime locations of the city, Luxuria Business Hub at an investment of around Rs 3-5 crore, the company announced in a release on Monday.

The new store showcases a wide assortment of home furniture and decor products comprising personalized options.

“Surat is famous for its textile and diamond industries, so people expect high-quality craft and authenticity. And, this is what the WoodenStreet store has to offer,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer, WoodenStreet.

The furniture retail chain is present in over 100 physical stores across India. It has a network of over 350 delivery hubs, offering buyers access to over 30,000 home furniture and decor products. It is also present online.

To strengthen its omnichannel presence, WoodenStreet plans to build more experience stores in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to give consumers a ‘touch and feel’ exposure to furniture and several other products, the release added.

Established in 2015, the company secured $30 million in Series-B funding, with Westbridge capital leading the investment round of April 2022. In October 2022, WoodenStreet unveiled its plan to invest approximately $20 million to fuel its growth nationwide.

