Chai Sutta Bar opens 61 new outlets before the end of Q1 2023

Chai Sutta Bar’s new stores are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana

Bengaluru: Homegrown tea franchise chain Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) has launched 61 new stores so far in the first quarter of 2023, it announced in a release on Monday. The new outlets are located in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana.

“We have opened new outlets in multiple cities and states across the country, and have created hundreds of new jobs,” said Anubhav Dubey, chief executive officer of Chai Sutta Bar.

The QSR chain plans to open more outlets by the end of March, the release added.

The chain is also considering expanding its franchise business internationally. “We are also dedicated to expanding in countries like the USA, UK, and Canada and have already registered in these countries. We are excited to see what the future holds and look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers,” added Dubey.

Chai Sutta Bar Private Ltd. is a fast food and tea outlet brand founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. After launching the first outlet in Indore, the QSR franchise has expanded to over 450 locations in 195 cities.