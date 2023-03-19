In FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Dibyendu Baral, Senco

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
5
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Dibyendu Baral, Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, Senco this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Dibyendu Baral

Dibyendu Baral comes with 25 years of extensive experience in digital, technology, and innovation. His journey in mainstream IT industry began as a senior consultant at Tech Mahindra and later he joined KMPG as an Associate Director. During his early career stint, he was operating full-fl edged in software and ERP implementation in the overseas market. The managerial role at KMPG kick-started his journey of enabling digital transformation and large-scale ERP transformation across organizations.

Roles & Responsibilities
– Taking the organization through a digital transformation journey and innovating products
– IT strategies
– Customer centricity

Education
– MIT Sloan Executive Education
Blockchain Technologies, 2022
– MIT Sloan Executive Education
Digital Business Strategy, 2020
– The Wharton School, Business Analytics, 2019
– Harvard Business School Online, Disruptive Strategy, 2019
– Goldratt School, TOC Holistic Management, 2019
– Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Digital and Social Media Strategy, Management consulting, 2018

Skills
– Global delivery
– Digital transformation
– Analytics
– Management consulting
– Theory of constraints
– Disruptive innovation strategist
– Leadership and executive coach

Career History & Experience
– SENCO
Chief Innovation and Digital Offi cer
Aug 2019 – present
CTO @ Large retail
Aug 2017 – Aug 2019
– KPMG
Associate Director
April 2015 – October 2016
Management Consulting, IT – Manager
October 2013 – March 2015
– Tech Mahindra Ltd
Senior Functional Consultant
Nov 2008 – Sep2013
– Xenolith Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Chief Manager ERP Projects | 2006 – 2008
– OSL
Consultant | 2004 – 2006
– ACP Info
Managing Consultant | 2002 – 2004
– EDP Software Ltd.
Consultant | 1996 – 2001

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

Previous articleQuest to Undergo Brand Revamp in 2023, New Consumer Experience Model to be Introduced, says Sanjeev Mehra of Quest Mall

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Big GridIndiaretailing Bureau -

Quest to Undergo Brand Revamp in 2023, New Consumer Experience Model to be Introduced, says Sanjeev Mehra of Quest Mall

The brand is also planning to redo the food and beverages section entirely with more fine-dining options, introduce new zoning...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.