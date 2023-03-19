Tech icon of the week: Dibyendu Baral, Senco

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Dibyendu Baral, Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, Senco this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Dibyendu Baral

Dibyendu Baral comes with 25 years of extensive experience in digital, technology, and innovation. His journey in mainstream IT industry began as a senior consultant at Tech Mahindra and later he joined KMPG as an Associate Director. During his early career stint, he was operating full-fl edged in software and ERP implementation in the overseas market. The managerial role at KMPG kick-started his journey of enabling digital transformation and large-scale ERP transformation across organizations.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Taking the organization through a digital transformation journey and innovating products

– IT strategies

– Customer centricity

Education

– MIT Sloan Executive Education

Blockchain Technologies, 2022

– MIT Sloan Executive Education

Digital Business Strategy, 2020

– The Wharton School, Business Analytics, 2019

– Harvard Business School Online, Disruptive Strategy, 2019

– Goldratt School, TOC Holistic Management, 2019

– Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Digital and Social Media Strategy, Management consulting, 2018

Skills

– Global delivery

– Digital transformation

– Analytics

– Management consulting

– Theory of constraints

– Disruptive innovation strategist

– Leadership and executive coach

Career History & Experience

– SENCO

Chief Innovation and Digital Offi cer

Aug 2019 – present

CTO @ Large retail

Aug 2017 – Aug 2019

– KPMG

Associate Director

April 2015 – October 2016

Management Consulting, IT – Manager

October 2013 – March 2015

– Tech Mahindra Ltd

Senior Functional Consultant

Nov 2008 – Sep2013

– Xenolith Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Chief Manager ERP Projects | 2006 – 2008

– OSL

Consultant | 2004 – 2006

– ACP Info

Managing Consultant | 2002 – 2004

– EDP Software Ltd.

Consultant | 1996 – 2001

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.