India’s Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 by RAI-Great Place To Work India

The report elaborates on the best practices by the top 10 workplaces in Indian retail

‘India’s Best Workplaces in Retail 2023’ by Retailers Association of India (RAI) and Great Place To Work India elaborates on the best practices by the top 10 workplaces in Indian retail.

As a part of this research, 42 organizations were assessed on two criteria titled Trust Index which carries 75% weightage and Culture Audit which carries 25% weightage.

Finally, the top 10 workplaces and top 3 in the e-commerce platforms are listed along with details about the company’s location, industry, employee count, and a company profile link that leads to the webpage of Great Place To Work India.

The report finds that leaders at the best workplaces stand out in focusing on continuously training individuals and making them future-ready. The best retail workplaces have ensured that they hire the right people — people who are aligned with the company’s culture and evolving business models. Also, the best workplaces have earned the trust of their employees by preserving jobs or, at the very least, making layoffs as comfortable as possible.

Click here to view the report and the complete list of India’s best workplaces in retail 2023.

