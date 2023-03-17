Hitachi strengthens retail presence in North India; Launches 4 outlets in Delhi NCR

New outlets are located at Noida, Vikaspuri, Tagore Garden, and Shakti Nagar

Bengaluru: Air-conditioner brand Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, launched four brand outlets in Delhi NCR. The stores are located at Greater Noida, Vikaspuri, Tagore Garden, and Shakti Nagar, the company announced in a release.

The company is eyeing a 20% growth to its existing 54 brand outlets in North India. This retail footprint expansion is part of the company’s aggressive growth strategy to achieve more than 10% market share targeting growth to the tune of 25% in the Indian air conditioner market, release added.

“North India is one of the most promising markets and the brand currently enjoys a good market share,” said Gurmeet Singh, managing director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. “As we plan to ramp up our retail footprints, Hitachi is set to further strengthen its leadership position in the region. These exclusive brand stores will house all top-of-the-line products in the RAC (refrigeration and air conditioning) category creating a unique product experience platform for the new feature-seeking consumer.”

With over 80 SKUs (stock-keeping units), Hitachi is aiming to register a double-digit growth during the peak season. “Altered weather conditions, new workspace trends, changing lifestyles, and the aspirational need for futuristic technology make Hitachi a preferred brand with the rising generation of the feature-seeking and new-age consumer,” added Singh.

Founded in 2015, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Japan. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with a manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat.