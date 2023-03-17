FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Ethnix By Raymond opens flagship store in Chennai

The flagship store is located at Pondy Bazaar, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar

Bengaluru: Menswear brand Ethnix By Raymond launches flagship store in Chennai at Pondy Bazaar, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar, a company official announced on social media.

The brand has strengthened its retail presence with the launch of more than six outlets in 2023, announced Preeti Chopra national head, business development, and retail at Raymond Limited in a LinkedIn post. Its latest stores are located at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Belgaum, Pune and Vizianagaram. 

The company aims to capture a larger market share in 2023 by leveraging its distribution network and opening new stores, a release said.

Raymond has opened over 45 ethnic wear stores under the brand Ethnix over the past year and a half. The number of outlets is expected to increase to 80 by the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2023 and 150 by the end of FY24.

Raymond Group fabric and fashion retailer incorporated in 1925. The group owns apparel brands like Raymond, Raymond Premium Apparel, Raymond Made to Measure, Ethnix by Raymond, Park Avenue, Park Avenue Woman, ColorPlus, Kamasutra and Parx.

 

