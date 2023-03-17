Consumer Durables & ITLatest NewsPeople

Boat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta names as CEO

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
12
0
Source: official Website
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development and culture and future growth roadmap

New Delhi: Earwear brand Boat on Thursday said it has elevated CEO Vivek Gambhir to Chairman of the company.

Boat co-founder Sameer Mehta will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development and culture and future growth roadmap.

“We are now the number two company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of Boat, under the co-founders’ visionary leadership,” Gambhir said.

Mehta joined Boat in February 2021 as CEO from Godrej Consumers Products, where he served as Managing Director and CEO of the company.

“In early 2021, we approached Vivek to join and guide us in our scaling-up journey and prepare us to think and act like a bigger company rather than as a start-up. The past several years have been a period of significant learning and growth with Aman and I working closely with Vivek to run the company,” Mehta said.

Previous articleJioMart announces 3-day Craft Mela for weaver and artisan community
Next articleEthnix By Raymond opens flagship store in Chennai

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FashionAnagha R Ratna -

Ethnix By Raymond opens flagship store in Chennai

The flagship store is located at Pondy Bazaar, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar Bengaluru: Menswear brand Ethnix By Raymond launches flagship...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.