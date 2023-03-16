VRO Hospitality launches 8th outlet of Plan B in Bengaluru

The 56-seater lounge bar is located at Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: VRO Hospitality, a Bengaluru-based food and beverages chain, launched a new outlet of its lounge bar chain Plan B at Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

The 56-seater Plan B is the eighth in Bengaluru after Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR, Bel Road, Sankey Road, Vega City Mall, and Banashankri.

The new launch is part of the company’s pan-India expansion that takes the total number of its retro bars to 10 in the country, with Kochi and Hyderabad hosting an outlet each, the release said.

“Over the last 12 months, all our Plan B outlets have been witnessing huge occupancy, and the overwhelming response that we have received prompted us to expand the brand with a new outlet here at the Lulu Mall. Our expansion plan with Plan B is a reflection of our commitment to the food connoisseurs of this city,” said Sharath Rice, co-founder of VRO Hospitality.

Founded in 2018, VRO Hospitality owns more than 10 fine dining brands, lounge bars, cafés and cloud kitchens including Mirage, Taki Taki, Cafe Noir, Badmaash, One Night in Bangkok (ONIB), Plan B, Hangover and Tycoons.

Currently, the hospitality chain is on an expansion drive to open 28 new outlets across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Ooty, Kolkata, and Kochi, it said in the release.