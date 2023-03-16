FoodFood & BeverageLatest News

McDonald’s India opened all-veg outlets on the Vaishno Devi temple route

McDonald's India, Tarakote outlet
The restaurants are located at New Track- Tarakote Marg and Ardhkuwari and offer a 100% vegetarian no-onion, no-garlic menu

Mumbai: McDonald’s India-North and East opened two restaurants in Udhampur district, Jammu. Keeping in mind religious beliefs, the restaurants, situated at New Track- Tarakote Marg and Ardhkuwari, will offer a 100% vegetarian menu with no onion and no garlic.

McDonald’s is equipped with self-ordering digital kiosks. Travellers en route to the temple will get takeaway and dine-in options at New Track-Tarakote Marg and takeaway options at the Ardhkuwari outlet.

“We have formulated a special menu for no onion and no garlic restaurants, consisting of menu items such as McAloo Tikki, McVeggie, McSpicy Paneer Burger, McSpicy Paneer Wrap, along with fries, beverages and desserts,” said Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East.

Across North and East India, McDonald’s employs over 5,000 people in its more than 150 restaurants. The new restaurant employs people from the local community, offering them a flexible and supportive working environment.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in the North and East of India It operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants and McDelivery.

