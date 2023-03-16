E-CommerceLatest News

HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded credit card for small retailers

The credit card can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted

Mumbai: HDFC Bank and omnichannel B2B platform Flipkart Wholesale launched a co-branded credit card for Flipkart Wholesale members on Wednesday. The credit card will run on the Diners Club International® network, part of the Discover Global Network, and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted, according to a joint statement. 

“Through the launch of these credit cards, we will help smaller retailers manage their cash flows better while ensuring that the benefits of digitization trickle into the entire B2B ecosystem,” said Koteshwar L N, business head, Flipkart Wholesale.

Commenting on the launch, Parag Rao, country head, payments and consumer finance technology and digital banking, HDFC Bank said, “Through this partnership with Flipkart Wholesale, we hope to support even more Kirana stores and small merchants, and help them to optimize their transactions, streamline their operations and deliver a rewarding experience.”

The Flipkart Group is a digital commerce entity and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India’s digital commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of more than 450 million, Its marketplace offers over 150 million products across more than 80 categories. At present, there are over 11 lakh sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers.

