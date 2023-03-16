Cloud service provider Rapyder achieves AWS managed service provider Badge

This badge recognizes and validates partners within the AWS partner network who have the expertise to provide full-lifecycle cloud solutions to customers

Bengaluru: Rapyder Cloud Solutions, a Bengaluru-based cloud service provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider (AWS MSP) status, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. This badge recognises and validates partners within the AWS partner network (APN) who have the expertise to provide full lifecycle cloud solutions to customers.

The recognition process is based on an extensive independent audit to establish the organization is sound both in terms of business growth and technical strength. The services can range from planning and design, building and migration, operations and support, and automation and optimization, the release said.

“We are indeed proud to be receiving this AWS managed service provider designation. With the support of such recognitions, our team is further encouraged to help customers to achieve their strategic business goals at record speed despite the increasing technical complexities and market dynamics. Such deliveries are made possible with the agility, pace of innovation, and breadth of services that are provided by AWS,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder of Rapyder Cloud Solutions.

Rapyder has over 392 customers, 300 cloud deployments, and more than 163 managed services clients across working sectors. Rapyder’s customers span education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, financial services, and other industry verticals.

Besides Cloud Computing, the organization is expanding its capabilities in other areas such as big data and analytics, marketing and commerce, and DevOps.