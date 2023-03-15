Home Decor & FurnishingSpotlight

Urban Ladder plans to double retail stores by March 2024, to expand retail presence in 32 cities

The world of e-commerce is rapidly expanding, and Urban Ladder also aims to strengthen its online presence through UL.com and Jiomart

New Delhi: Furniture and home decor brand Urban Ladder, which on Wednesday opened its 50th store, said it plans to double this store count by March 2024.

The company, which opened its latest store in Kolkata, has rapidly scaled up its offline presence in the last nine months as it was operating only 13 stores until June 2022.

“… the company plans to expand its retail stores in 32 cities by 2023 and aims to double this number by March 2024,” Urban Ladder said in a statement.

Starting its journey as an online brand, the company would continue to strengthen its presence in the e-commerce segment.

“The world of e-commerce is rapidly expanding, and Urban Ladder also aims to strengthen its online presence through UL.com and Jiomart,” it said.

Urban Ladder Chief Business Officer Nishant Gupta said the company has a robust expansion plan to cater to consumers across various metro and non-metro markets.

“Our customers have always supported and motivated us to create unique offerings and every component is carefully curated, which makes us distinct. Every detail is worked on meticulously, from the design to the selection of materials, fabrics, and packaging. In the coming years, we are committed to innovating and bringing more contemporary and traditional concepts and products to India,” he said.

Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions was co-founded by Ashish Goel and Rajiv Srivatsa in July 2012. It has over 40,000 products across 300-plus brands, delivering to more than 83 cities across India.

