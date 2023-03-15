FMCGLatest NewsStore Launches

Reliance Retail opens Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
32
0
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

Located at Seemas, Manakkad Junction, the new outlet is the fifth Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries opened a new Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha, Kerala. Located at Seemas, Manakkad Junction, the new outlet is the fifth Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Reliance Smart Bazaar stores offer household groceries, personal care products, clothing and digital appliances. Recently, the company launched a Reliance Smart Bazaar in Kerala at Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. the holding company of all the retail businesses of Reliance Industries Ltd. Apart from Reliance Smart Bazaar the company owns brands including Freshpik, Fresh Signature, Reliance Smart Point, JioMart, Centro, Reliance Trends, Fashion Factory, Reliance Digital, and JioMart Digital.

The company operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics and fashion and lifestyle. Reliance Retail’s digital commerce platform JioMart has expanded its reach to more than 19,000 pin codes for all the categories.

Reliance Retail has recorded a growth in net profit from ₹2,259 crore to ₹2,400 crore on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ended December 2022. The retail segment continues to be the second-highest contributor to the revenue of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company said in a previous release.

Previous articleVirat Kohli co-created apparel brand Wrogn launches new collection in collaboration with Karan Johan, Badshah
Next articleUrban Ladder plans to double retail stores by March 2024, to expand retail presence in 32 cities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Amazon India collaborates with IIPA to empower online shoppers

IIPA and Amazon India will explore several joint projects, including industry dialogues, training programmes and joint research New Delhi: The Indian...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.