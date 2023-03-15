Reliance Retail opens Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha

Located at Seemas, Manakkad Junction, the new outlet is the fifth Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries opened a new Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha, Kerala. Located at Seemas, Manakkad Junction, the new outlet is the fifth Reliance Smart Bazaar in Thodupuzha, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Reliance Smart Bazaar stores offer household groceries, personal care products, clothing and digital appliances. Recently, the company launched a Reliance Smart Bazaar in Kerala at Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. the holding company of all the retail businesses of Reliance Industries Ltd. Apart from Reliance Smart Bazaar the company owns brands including Freshpik, Fresh Signature, Reliance Smart Point, JioMart, Centro, Reliance Trends, Fashion Factory, Reliance Digital, and JioMart Digital.

The company operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics and fashion and lifestyle. Reliance Retail’s digital commerce platform JioMart has expanded its reach to more than 19,000 pin codes for all the categories.

Reliance Retail has recorded a growth in net profit from ₹2,259 crore to ₹2,400 crore on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ended December 2022. The retail segment continues to be the second-highest contributor to the revenue of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company said in a previous release.