Mobile accessories brand Promate joins hands with Sangeetha Mobiles to boost its retail footprint

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Promate products will be retailed through 800 stores of Sangeetha Mobiles spread across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Goa

Mumbai: Mobile Accessories brand Promate has partnered with South India-based multi-brand smartphone retailer Sangeetha Mobiles to expand its offline footprint. Promate products will be available through over 800 stores of Sangeetha Mobiles spread across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

In the first phase of the partnership, Sangeetha Mobiles stores will offer Promate GaN chargers, fast-charging power banks, type C hubs with multi-streaming transport, TWS, and neckbands.

 “We are confident that Sangeetha Mobiles’ in-depth understanding of the market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in establishing our strong retail presence,” said Gopal Jeyaraj, country head, Promate India and SAARC.

Commenting on the tie-up, Anil Prabhas, director, Sangeetha Mobiles said, “With this partnership, our customers will be able to explore the wide range of Promate products with some exciting deals and offers. Promate also offers two years warranty on all their products which definitely gives more confidence to us as a retailer and in turn supports our customers.”

Sangeetha Mobiles has a strong presence in South India and it offers a range of products including mobile phones, laptops, accessories and more.

Promate is a global brand offering a wide range of consumer electronic products. It has sold over 90 million units worldwide.

