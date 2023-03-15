Amazon India celebrates World Sleep day with special offers

Amazon.in is offering great deals across more than 50 sleep-related brands from 15 March to 19 March on account of World Sleep Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Sleep Day (17 March 2023), Amazon.in is offering exciting deals from 15 March to 19 March. During this time, customers can avail up to 75% discount on mattresses, beds, pillows, bed sheets, and other sleep essentials on Amazon.in.

The sale will allow the customers to get access to more than 1000 deals across more than 50 top brands including Sleep Company, Livpure, Amazon brand Solimo, Duroflexand Sleepyhead among others. Also, customers can get up to 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI offers. Other features include scheduled delivery, quality-verified selection and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.