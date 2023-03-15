E-CommerceLatest News

Amazon India celebrates World Sleep day with special offers

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
39
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Amazon.in is offering great deals across more than 50 sleep-related brands from 15 March to 19 March on account of World Sleep Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Sleep Day (17 March 2023), Amazon.in is offering exciting deals from 15 March to 19 March. During this time, customers can avail up to 75% discount on mattresses, beds, pillows, bed sheets, and other sleep essentials on Amazon.in.

The sale will allow the customers to get access to more than 1000 deals across more than 50 top brands including Sleep Company, Livpure, Amazon brand Solimo, Duroflexand Sleepyhead among others. Also, customers can get up to 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI offers. Other features include scheduled delivery, quality-verified selection and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Previous articleUrban Ladder plans to double retail stores by March 2024, to expand retail presence in 32 cities
Next articleRenee launched 250 products in 29 months: Priyank Shah, Director

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Amazon India collaborates with IIPA to empower online shoppers

IIPA and Amazon India will explore several joint projects, including industry dialogues, training programmes and joint research New Delhi: The Indian...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.