Heads Up For Tails launches its 75th Pet Experience Centre in Delhi

The 75th pet experience store of Heads Up For Tails is located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka.

New Delhi: Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) launched its 75th pet experience store in Delhi. The launch of this store in Vegas mall, Dwarka is in line with the company’s plans to strengthen its offline presence. The new experience centre has a wide range of pet care products, ranging from food, treats, and toys, to complete grooming solutions, apparel and accessories.

HUFT is currently present across 15 cities and plans to expand to 150 experience centres by the financial year 2024.

“What started as a small kiosk in 2008 in Delhi now has its paw prints across India and we are extremely proud to launch the 75th HUFT Experience Centre in Delhi. We are excited to partner with Vegas Mall, as it will cater to a burgeoning pet parent community in Dwarka,” said Rashi Narang, founder, HUFT, which completed 15 years in February this year

In August 2021, HUFT raised $37MM (INR 277 crores) in a Series round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.