Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Bombay Shaving Company launches hair removal spray for men

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
27
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The DIY product by Bombay Shaving Company is available across ecommerce channels, retail stores, gyms and on the brand’s own website also

New Delhi: Personal care brand Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) launched a hair removal spray with the promise of instant hair removal in less than eight minutes, the company said in a release.

The DIY (Do it yourself) product is available across ecommerce channels, retail stores, gyms and on the brand’s own website also.

Bombay Shaving Company further added that the personal care category has seen innovation skewed towards women but with personal care for men growing upwards of 10% CAGR, the company plans to make products that lie at the intersection of personal hygiene and enhancing self-image.

BSC is focused on promoting the product in North and Northwest India by demonstration-oriented marketing efforts across touch-points.

The Bombay Shaving Company was launched in June 2016 by Shantanu Deshpande. It is a personal care brand for men and women. Within five years of entering the market, BSC has looped in investments from multiple sources including Fireside Ventures, Colgate Palmolive, Sixth Sense, Reckitt, and now Malabar, Patni, GII and Singularity AMC, in addition to HNIs.

Furthermore, the brand added that it is clocking annualized revenue of Rs 200 crore, growing 35% Q-O-Q (quarter on quarter), while employing 200 people, and it has Indian cricketer R Ashwin and actress Alaya F as brand ambassadors.

Previous articleFragrance and flavour industry to touch over $5 billion in 3-4 years: Industry body
Next articleInorbit Malls to Focus More on Customer Experience, Changing Consumer Patterns: Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Inorbit Mall

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Big GridPTI -

Toys ‘R’ Us shuts store within 24 hr of opening in Hyderabad

Sources said a no-compete clause with another global toy retailer is said to be behind the mall pulling the...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.