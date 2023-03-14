Bombay Shaving Company launches hair removal spray for men

The DIY product by Bombay Shaving Company is available across ecommerce channels, retail stores, gyms and on the brand’s own website also

New Delhi: Personal care brand Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) launched a hair removal spray with the promise of instant hair removal in less than eight minutes, the company said in a release.

The DIY (Do it yourself) product is available across ecommerce channels, retail stores, gyms and on the brand’s own website also.

Bombay Shaving Company further added that the personal care category has seen innovation skewed towards women but with personal care for men growing upwards of 10% CAGR, the company plans to make products that lie at the intersection of personal hygiene and enhancing self-image.

BSC is focused on promoting the product in North and Northwest India by demonstration-oriented marketing efforts across touch-points.

The Bombay Shaving Company was launched in June 2016 by Shantanu Deshpande. It is a personal care brand for men and women. Within five years of entering the market, BSC has looped in investments from multiple sources including Fireside Ventures, Colgate Palmolive, Sixth Sense, Reckitt, and now Malabar, Patni, GII and Singularity AMC, in addition to HNIs.

Furthermore, the brand added that it is clocking annualized revenue of Rs 200 crore, growing 35% Q-O-Q (quarter on quarter), while employing 200 people, and it has Indian cricketer R Ashwin and actress Alaya F as brand ambassadors.