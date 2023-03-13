Silvostyle by PNG Jewellers launches flagship store in Pune

The brand aims to roll out 15 stores of the new format during 2023-2024, which will be mix of owned and franchise stores

Mumbai: Silvostyle by PNG Jewellers announced the launch of its first stand-alone store in Pune. Situated at Aundh, the 500 sq.ft. flagship store offers a wide range of sterling silver jewellery.

The new store will feature five new extensive collections including sterling silver jewellery, oxidized jewellery, marcasite jewellery, jewellery in silver and pearls and Lightweight CZ jewellery. In addition to it, the store will also feature a line of lab-grown diamond jewellery in 14 kt gold called Omeeka which will only be available at Silvostyle stores.

“While Silvostyle by PNG will become the center of all things High Fashion in Sterling silver, PNG Jewellers will continue to focus on Fine jewellery and Natural diamond jewellery as always,” said Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, promoter, Silvostyle by PNG.

The brand aims to roll out 15 stores during 2023-2024 across urban geographies in India, which will be a mix of owned and franchise stores. Silvostyle by PNG currently clocks Rs 20 crores in revenue annually and aims to clock over Rs 100 crore business in the next three year of retail expansion.