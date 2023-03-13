Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Silvostyle by PNG Jewellers launches flagship store in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
68
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand aims to roll out 15 stores of the new format during 2023-2024, which will be mix of owned and franchise stores

Mumbai: Silvostyle by PNG Jewellers announced the launch of its first stand-alone store in Pune. Situated at Aundh, the 500 sq.ft. flagship store offers a wide range of sterling silver jewellery.

The new store will feature five new extensive collections including sterling silver jewellery, oxidized jewellery, marcasite jewellery, jewellery in silver and pearls and Lightweight CZ jewellery. In addition to it, the store will also feature a line of lab-grown diamond jewellery in 14 kt gold called Omeeka which will only be available at Silvostyle stores.

“While Silvostyle by PNG will become the center of all things High Fashion in Sterling silver, PNG Jewellers will continue to focus on Fine jewellery and Natural diamond jewellery as always,” said Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, promoter, Silvostyle by PNG.

The brand aims to roll out 15 stores during 2023-2024 across urban geographies in India, which will be a mix of owned and franchise stores. Silvostyle by PNG currently clocks Rs 20 crores in revenue annually and aims to clock over Rs 100 crore business in the next three year of retail expansion. 

Previous articleAnveya: A D2C brand trying to find local solutions to curly hair
Next articleIce cream chain Naturals opens store in Kerala

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Big GridPTI -

Toys ‘R’ Us shuts store within 24 hr of opening in Hyderabad

Sources said a no-compete clause with another global toy retailer is said to be behind the mall pulling the...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.