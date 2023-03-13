Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as CEO of Home Stop

In addition, Kavindra Mishra will also be managing external brands of Shoppers Stop as the chief commercial officer

Mumbai: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has appointed Kavindra Mishra as chief executive officer of its home brand Home Stop the brand announced in a release.

Mishra will also be managing the external brands portfolio of Shoppers Stop as the chief commercial officer, the release added.

“We are confident Kavindra’s appointment will add significant value to the organizing and drive business to the next level,” said Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop Ltd.

Speaking about his appointment, veteran retail professional Kavindra Mishra said, “It has always been my desire to continuously learn and upgrade my skill sets to contribute to the organization and teams of which I am a part. In this journey, I am delighted to work with Shoppers Stop and deliver an unmatched consumer experience across formats.”

Mishra has more than 20 years of retail experience and comes from the House of Anita Dongre where he worked as managing director. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Mishra had stints in leadership positions with leading retail companies like Pepe, ABFRL, Benetton and Arvind among others.

Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop Ltd. is now spread across 97 department stores. It also operates 8 premium home concept stores, 142 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft. Recently, Shoppers Stop has signed a deal with Japanese Shiseido to sell Nars products in India. Read more about it here.