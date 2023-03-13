Osia Hypermart launches its 2nd store in Dubai

NEW DELHI:Osia Hypermart Set to step up its global and national expansion in FY24

The NSE-listed Osia Hypermart, which operates 43 stores spanning over 8 lakh square feet of retail space across different parts of Gujarat, is now expanding globally with the launch of its second store in Dubai. The company said, in a press release, that it is aiming to establish 10 new stores across India and 5 stores in Dubai over the next financial year.

Osia Hypermart’s founder Dhirendra Chopra believes that continuous innovation and expansion in the variety of products and services are key to success. The store offers a vast product range of over 500,000 products, from branded to regular items, at the best price. Osia Hypermart’s unique retailing format comprising a 50:50 ratio for food and non-food products is spread across a variety of categories that also offer regular discounts, promotions, and free gifts throughout the year. As a one-stop shopping destination for customer’s needs, Osia offers a wide array of food products besides fashion and non-fashion categories, household and home furnishing items, bags and luggage, handicrafts, home decor, and footwear ranges.



The company aims to enhance employment opportunities and living standards in undeveloped areas by expanding nationally and globally, providing a high-quality shopping experience to society. The retailer’s expansion in Dubai is a significant step towards achieving its goal of becoming a leading retail chain globally, providing customers with a range of quality products at the best market price. The new store in Dubai is designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers, providing them with convenience and a range of quality products.