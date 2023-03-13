Food & BeverageLatest NewsStore Launches

Ice cream chain Naturals opens store in Kerala

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Naturals opened a store in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kuravankonam area

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based ice cream chain Naturals expands its retail horizon with the launch of a store in Kerala at Pattom Kowdiar Road, Kuravankonam, Thiruvananthapuram, announced a company official from Kamaths Ourtimes Ice cream Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Natural Ice Cream, on social media.

Recently the company reached the milestone of operating 150 stores with the launch of a new outlet in Sector 7, Chandigarh, revealed Varun Kumar, regional general manager at Kamaths Ourtimes Ice cream Pvt Ltd in a LinkedIn post.

Subsequently, the company opened its 151st store at Girgaon, Mumbai one week ago. The Girgaon store donned a new look. “Natural Ice Cream now open with a new look at Girgaon, Mumbai,” Kumar wrote in the post.

Natural Ice Cream, also known as Naturals, is owned by Mumbai-based Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd. The company was founded by Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath who opened its first 200 sq-ft store in Juhu’s Koliwada area.

Currently, the brand is present in over 13 states across the country including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, and Chandigarh.

