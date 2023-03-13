Ayurveda product brand The Ayurveda Company raises Rs 100 crore

The Ayurveda Company will use the funds to expand its offline presence, improve product manufacturing and expand research and development

New Delhi: Omni-channel ayurvedic lifestyle brand The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) raised Rs 100 crore in its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures. The funding round also witnessed participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, a few start-up founders and venture debt funds, the Gurugram-based brand said in a release.

T.A.C will use the funds to expand its offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C, the release added.

“This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials and Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream,” said Shreedha Singh, co-founder and CEO, T.A.C.

The brand positions itself as ‘Bharat ka Ayurveda’ for the young and restless and is popular for its Kumkumadi, Eladi and Methi ranges, the said.

The brand has witnessed a growth of 300%, led by a portfolio of over 100 SKUs (stock keeping units) along with an omni-channel distributor network across more than 20 exclusive brand outlets, over 5,000 retail touchpoints and online channels, the release added.

“T.A.C enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Indians (and humans at large) rely on experiential and assisted purchases for their skin, health and wellness needs. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability and accessibility, within six months, T.A.C has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion and growth pan India,” said Param Bhargava, founder, T.A.C.

Speaking about the company, Nikhil Vora, founder and CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, “Though there is a huge clutter of digital-first Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) brands, only a handful have been able to get shelf space in the offline world, where ~ 90% of the market still resides. General trade presence is critical to drive real scale for any consumer brand. Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand.”