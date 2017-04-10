ITC ropes in Shilpa Shetty for B Natural juice and beverages

ITC’s food division has roped bollywood food actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the new brand ambassador for B Natural Juices and Beverages, the company said in a statement.

ITC forayed into the Rs 2,500 crore premium packaged fruit drinks market in 2015 with the acquisition of the B Natural brand and claims to be number 3 player today with a market share of 6.9 percent.

“Being an advocate to health and fitness myself, I am proud to be associated with a brand like B Natural. I hope consumers enjoy the new offering and B Natural becomes their brand of choice,” said Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

ITC’s branded packaged foods business comprises of popular brands like Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman and GumOn.