The Gurugram-based e-pharmacy platforms for skin & hair care faced logistical challenges like delivery delays, maintaining customer loyalty leading to a high return to origin (RTO) and fake delivery attempts. Partnering with New Delhi-based same-day delivery platform Zippee helped improve efficiency thereby ensuring the effective use of (over-the-counter) OTC & Rx-grade medications.



Business Challenge With a network of offline centres across near capital region (NCR), Haryana, and Punjab, Clinikally’s largest user base was located in Delhi NCR, where quicker delivery times were essential for maintaining high customer satisfaction and loyalty. Approximately 20% of Clinikally’s online sales involved prescription-grade medications, requiring a seamless process from order placement and prescription verification to final delivery. Traditional courier partners struggled to meet the demand for faster delivery due to limited warehouse pickup times and inefficient operations. This led to significant delays, fake delivery attempts, and a high return to origin (RTO) rate of 27%. These challenges not only hindered operational efficiency but also inflated logistics costs. Faced with these obstacles, Clinikally needed a reliable solution to overcome these logistical hurdles and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

The Approach The brand then turned to Zippee. Zippee’s data intelligence module analysed Clinikally’s product demand down to the stock-keeping unit (SKU) level and helped forecast sufficient inventory to maintain across the Zippee dark store network. With this insight, Clinikally was able to offer same-day delivery for orders placed before 3 PM and next-day delivery for orders placed after 3 PM in NCR and other metro cities in India. This capability drastically reduced waiting times for customers, particularly benefiting those requiring urgent prescription-grade medications. In addition, the company also implemented Zippee’s verified WhatsApp tool, allowing consumers to monitor real-time order statuses. Additionally, the cash-on-delivery (COD) verification system prompts customers to reconfirm orders before dispatch, reducing our logistics costs. Furthermore, a dedicated Zippee Customer Success Manager works regularly with our team to brainstorm on ROI growth.

Business Impact After partnering with Zippee, Clinikally experienced significant improvements across several key metrics Return to Origin (RTO) Rates One of the most notable impacts was the steep 81% reduction in RTO rates for the pin codes and SKUs serviced by Zippee. This not only saved forward logistics costs incurred on RTO orders but also streamlined inventory management. Improved Customer Loyalty There was a 56% increase in repeat purchase rates on the Clinikally website for Zippee-fulfilled orders compared to non-Zippee orders. This directly contributed to higher brand.com sales. Higher COD Fulfillment Rates Clinikally’s finance team recorded a 92% cash-on-delivery (COD) order fulfilment rate, with more Zippee customers returning and opting for non-COD payment methods. Reduced Delivery Complaints The number of WISMO (Where Is My Order) and delivery-support escalations for Zippee-fulfilled orders was 74% lower than those for courier-fulfilled orders, despite similar volumes.



92% “Working with Zippee has been a company-defining experience for us. Not only have they incorporated every nuance of our unique platform and customer service model into their rapid delivery systems, but have also helped substantially improve relationships with existing customers,” said Arjun Soin, Founder, Clinikally. “We’ve enabled Clinikally to extend its powerful brand beyond checkout to ensure a consistent post-purchase experience that is as on-brand as the initial shopping experience—whether online or offline,” said Madhav Kasturia, founder & chief executive officer (CEO).