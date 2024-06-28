For Mumbai-based cosmetics brand Charmacy Milano, AI proved to be a saving grace, helping it solve customer engagement and retention problems.

Business Challenge Charmacy Milano faced several challenges in the areas of customer experience and customer retention. Only 30% of the company’s customers engaged with it across different channels, making its interactions feel fragmented and inconsistent. The company could segment only 40% of customers, limiting its ability to target marketing effectively. The company also had a high churn rate of 50%–it was losing almost half its customers and needed help improving retention.

The Approach The brand then turned to Nitro Commerce, a Gurugram-based e-commerce enablement company that offers AI-based solutions. Charmacy used Nitro’s identity-as-a-service product called NitroX, which helped identify over 80% of website visitors. Nitro employed advanced data analytics and segmentation tools to improve customer categorization. Nitro’s technology enabled the company to precisely identify customers across online platforms and channels. With Nitro’s help, the company could monitor the user’s online activity. They could remind customers of products or services left in the cart and entice them to complete the transaction.

Business Impact Enhanced Visitor Identification Charmacy reported an increase in visitor identification, which was 5x the industry average, reaching 15% of website visitors. Better customer journey mapping The event-based mapping of the customer journey helped track key interactions such as product views, category views, and even checkout. Faster operations The real-time data and CRM system integration was within minutes, automating personalized customer journeys based on individual behaviours and preferences. Improved marketing Charmacy’s marketing results significantly improved. The company discovered and retargeted more potential buyers because of its cutting-edge identification technology. Spike in ROAS The Return on Ad Spend (RoAS) climbed by more than 6% in three months, exceeding industry norms. “It’s inspiring to see how our identity-as-a-service technology and advanced data analytics tools have significantly enhanced Charmacy’s customer engagement and marketing efforts. The success Charmacy has achieved, including improved visitor identification, effective customer journey mapping, and seamless CRM integration, is a testament to their strategic vision and commitment to growth,” said Mohammed Atyab, chief operating officer (COO) & co-founder, Nitro Commerce. “Our marketing results significantly improved once we started working with NitroX. We were able to discover and retarget more potential buyers because of their cutting-edge identification technology. Our Return on Ad Spend (RoAS) climbed by more than 6% in three months, exceeding industry norms. Our retargeting efforts have been greatly enhanced and have produced better outcomes thanks to our relationship,” said Amit Maker, chief executive officer (CEO), Charmacy Milano.