Ex-Google employee’s condiment brand Kaatil eyes Rs 1000 cr revenue by 2030

Kaatil which currently sells products via retail stores, D2C websites, marketplaces and Blinkit plans to enter more quick commerce platforms.

New Delhi: Kaatil, a Mumbai-based food and beverage brand, aims to achieve Rs 500 to 1,000 crore in revenue by 2030, with plans for expansion in quick commerce and international markets, according to a top company executive speaking to IndiaRetailing.

Founded by Sagar Merchant, a former Google employee, Kaatil is currently targeting an annual recurring revenue of Rs 2 crore by this fiscal year.

“In the next five years, we want to scale across India and expand globally. Our goal is Rs 500-1000 crore in revenue by 2030,” said Merchant. “Food has always been my passion. I wanted to bring something new to the market that reflected India’s rich culinary heritage, especially its variety of chillies, and share that with the world,” added Merchant.

The brand which raised its seed funding around four months ago plans to raise another round.

“With this, we aim to close the financial year (FY) 25-26 at Rs 10 cr,” added Merchant.

The condiment market in India is evolving. With an increasing number of Indians travelling and exploring diverse cuisines, condiments are becoming an integral part of daily meals. Traditional pickles and chutneys are no longer the only options.

“Consumers are moving beyond the usual and are looking for bolder, versatile flavours,” said Merchant. Kaatil’s products, which come in numbered heat levels—Hot Sauce No. 4, 7, and 9—aim to meet these shifting preferences, offering a range of flavours suited to different palates.

Quick commerce (QCOM) has emerged as one of the most significant drivers of Kaatil’s growth. The brand has already gained traction on platforms like Blinkit and Zomato, and Merchant expects quick commerce to become the largest contributor to their revenue in the coming years. “People are increasingly seeking instant gratification, and platforms like Blinkit, Amazon, and retail stores have made it easier for them to discover and purchase our products on impulse,” he added.

Currently, Kaatil operates in Mumbai, where it is present in over 175 A-plus stores, including modern trade outlets like Nature’s Basket and Food Square. “We’ve been running live tastings in these stores, and 75% of them have reordered at least four times, which shows strong demand for our products,” added Merchant.

While Mumbai is the primary market for Kaatil, the brand has already expanded internationally. Kaatil products are available in markets such as the U.S., UAE, Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore, with plans to enter the UK and other countries shortly. “India’s flavours are gaining global recognition, and we’re in a unique position to be the first global condiment brand representing Indian tastes,” said Merchant.

The brand uses regional Indian cuisine to create its products, positioning it as the hero of its sauces, blends, and condiments. These products are designed to be multi-use.

Consumer education is another key challenge for Kaatil, as the gourmet condiment market in India is still in its nascent stages. “We need to teach consumers how to incorporate these products into their cooking,” added Merchant. To help bridge this gap, Kaatil has been using content-driven marketing to educate customers on the various ways to use their condiments.

The brand’s omnichannel strategy is another key pillar of its growth. “Omnichannel for us isn’t just about being on multiple platforms. It’s about creating a seamless, integrated customer journey across touchpoints,” explains Merchant.

Kaatil plans to continue leveraging its omnichannel strategy by offering sampling, smaller pack sizes, and cross-promotion across different platforms. These initiatives are designed to drive customer loyalty and encourage repeat purchases. “Our goal is to make sure that customers, no matter where they discover us—be it on Amazon, Blinkit, or in a retail store—can easily find and buy our products,” said Merchant.

In addition to its consumer sales, Kaatil is also making strides in the B2B space. The brand has already partnered with several restaurants, including Sadak Chaap and House of Biryani, to introduce Kaatil’s hot sauces into their menus. “We’ve been working in B2B for only about 3-4 months, but we’re already seeing repeat orders from restaurants and cloud kitchens,” said Merchant.

The B2B segment currently makes up 5-7% of Kaatil’s revenue but is expected to grow significantly in the future. The brand’s expansion into the B2B space will play a key role in achieving its revenue targets, as collaborations with restaurants can drive volume growth and boost brand presence.

Kaatil’s long-term strategy focuses on three key growth drivers: direct-to-consumer sales (D2C), quick commerce, and B2B collaborations. The brand aims to leverage product innovation, strategic marketing, and global expansion to disrupt the mature condiment market.

“We’re not just selling sauces; we’re building a brand that represents the bold flavours of India on the world stage. Our ambition is to make Indian condiments a staple in kitchens around the world,” concludes Sagar.