FollowG integrates with ONDC network to empower electronics retailers across India

New Delhi: B2B retail solution provider FollowG has officially integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to revolutionize the electronics retail sector. A release by the company said on Wednesday.

With the launch of its dedicated seller app, FollowG aims to empower over two lakh technology retailers and MSMEs by bridging the gap between physical and digital retail ecosystems through an innovative phygital model.

Founded by industry veteran Poonam Gugale in early 2022, FollowG offers an advanced AI-powered retail operating platform designed to seamlessly connect brands, retailers, and consumers. The company provides a B2B app, a cloud-based ERP system, ONDC integration, and Retailer Credit solutions to address the critical challenges faced by small and medium-sized retailers in the digital age.

Through this integration, electronics retailers can now tap into India’s vast e-commerce network, selling products nationwide via the ONDC Network. The platform optimizes operations, enhances profitability, and enables seamless digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and AI.

“FollowG, by integrating with ONDC Network, is democratizing e-commerce in India by providing a level playing field for electronics retailers. Our goal is to simplify technology for this segment—one of the largest industries in both e-commerce and retail—and make it accessible to stakeholders at an affordable cost,” said Poonam Gugale, chief executive officer (CEO), FollowG. “We believe ONDC Network has the power to reshape the industry. FollowG is committed to contributing to this evolution by equipping manufacturers and retailers with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

Significantly, these retailers hold more inventory than the combined stock of major e-commerce platforms, offering buyers a wider range of products and greater availability.

In addition to its core seller app, FollowG is offering white-label solutions for electronics brands seeking to establish their presence on the ONDC Network. This strategic approach is expected to attract major players in the electronics industry, further strengthening FollowG’s position within the ONDC ecosystem.

Since launching its B2B app, FollowG has already sold over 70,000 mobile phones, achieving a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹336 crore within a year, while maintaining profitability (PAT positive).

With its innovative technology and deep industry expertise, FollowG is set to play a pivotal role in reshaping India’s electronics retail sector, driving digital inclusion, and empowering retailers to compete in the evolving e-commerce landscape.